Tis Hazari Court Reader Arrested For Alleged Bribery

A court reader in Delhi's Tis Hazari court has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding a bribe to facilitate a client's bail, underscoring the ongoing fight against corruption in the judicial system.
Key Points
- CBI arrests court reader in Tis Hazari court for alleged bribery.
- The accused demanded ₹30,000 from a lawyer to facilitate bail for her client.
- The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹20,000.
- The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Indian judicial system.
The CBI on Thursday arrested a reader in the court of an additional sessions judge in Tis Hazari court in an alleged bribery case, officials said.
Details Of The Bribery Allegations
The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a lawyer for "facilitating the allowance of the bail application of her client".
"The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the accused Reader to ASJ-02, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in a bribery case," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
The agency said it laid a trap after receiving a complaint and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the payment out of the total bribe of Rs 30,000.