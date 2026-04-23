Tis Hazari Court Reader Arrested For Alleged Bribery

A court reader in Delhi's Tis Hazari court has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding a bribe to facilitate a client's bail, underscoring the ongoing fight against corruption in the judicial system.

Key Points CBI arrests court reader in Tis Hazari court for alleged bribery.

The accused demanded ₹30,000 from a lawyer to facilitate bail for her client.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹20,000.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Indian judicial system.

The CBI on Thursday arrested a reader in the court of an additional sessions judge in Tis Hazari court in an alleged bribery case, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegations

The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a lawyer for "facilitating the allowance of the bail application of her client".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the accused Reader to ASJ-02, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in a bribery case," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency said it laid a trap after receiving a complaint and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the payment out of the total bribe of Rs 30,000.

The CBI is India's premier investigating agency, responsible for handling complex criminal cases and corruption allegations. Cases of alleged bribery in the judiciary are taken seriously, as they undermine public trust in the legal system. The investigation will proceed according to standard legal procedures.