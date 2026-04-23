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Home  » News » Court Reader Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

Court Reader Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 18:19 IST

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A court reader in Delhi's Tis Hazari court has been arrested by the CBI in a bribery case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the judicial system.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests a court reader in Tis Hazari on bribery charges.
  • The arrest followed a trap operation conducted by the CBI team.
  • The court reader was posted in the court of an additional special judge.

The CBI on Thursday arrested a reader posted in the court of an additional special judge in Tis Hazari in an alleged bribery case, officials said.

CBI's Anti-Corruption Operation

A CBI team conducted a trap operation during which the reader was arrested, they said.

 
The Central Bureau of Investigation is India's premier investigating police agency. It is often tasked with investigating cases of corruption and financial crimes, particularly those involving public officials. The CBI's jurisdiction extends across India.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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