Court Reader Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

A court reader in Delhi's Tis Hazari court has been arrested by the CBI in a bribery case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the judicial system.

Key Points CBI arrests a court reader in Tis Hazari on bribery charges.

The arrest followed a trap operation conducted by the CBI team.

The court reader was posted in the court of an additional special judge.

The CBI on Thursday arrested a reader posted in the court of an additional special judge in Tis Hazari in an alleged bribery case, officials said.

CBI's Anti-Corruption Operation

A CBI team conducted a trap operation during which the reader was arrested, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is India's premier investigating police agency. It is often tasked with investigating cases of corruption and financial crimes, particularly those involving public officials. The CBI's jurisdiction extends across India.