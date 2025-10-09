CBFC orders Malayalam film to cut dialogues linked to RSS, BJP

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the removal of several scenes, including those depicting the eating of beef biriyani and dialogues on 'dhwaj pranam', from the upcoming Malayalam movie Haal starring Shine Nigam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shine Nigam/ Instagram

The committee, on the recommendation of its Revising Committee, granted an 'A' certificate to the film, noting that its narrative addressed socio-cultural dynamics and involved religious sensitivities.

It said the film was not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition but could be released for adults with certain modifications, as stated in the letter.

In a letter to producer Juby Thomas of JVJ Productions, the CBFC said the excisions and alterations specified in the annexure should be carried out before the certificate is issued.

The annexure mentions the removal of a song sequence where the character Maria uses Muslim attire to conceal her identity, deletion of scenes stereotyping communities, such as a police interrogation of schoolboys and a dialogue referring to Kannadigas, and removal of dialogues and scenes affecting Christian sentiments.

It also calls for the excision of court-related documents and data, as well as dialogues and visuals deemed derogatory to cultural organisations, including references to 'dhwaj pranam', 'Ganapathi vattam', and 'sangham kavalund'.

'Dhwaj pranam' means salutation to the flag and is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

'Ganapathi vattam' was a name suggested by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.

'Sangham Kavalund' implies 'the Sangh will protect you'.

The committee has also asked for the deletion of beef biriyani eating scenes and the blurring of 'Rakhi' visuals wherever they appear.

Meanwhile, the producer and director of Haal have approached the Kerala high court, alleging an inordinate delay by the CBFC in issuing the censorship certificate.

In their petition, producer Juby Thomas and director Muhammed Rafeek claimed the film, which cost nearly Rs 15 crore, was initially planned as an Onam release, but its clearance has been held up without explanation.

The petition said the movie was screened before the censor board on September 10, after which they were informed that further communication would follow.

However, the application was later forwarded to the Revising Committee without any intimation, which the petitioners described as 'illegal and arbitrary', the petition said.

They argued that the film contains no violence or cruelty, apart from criticism of certain social evils, and that the delay amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The petition sought interim relief, directing the censor board to process their application, and also urged the court to consider framing fresh guidelines for censorship, including a two-stage system -- one at the script stage and another after completion of the film.

The high court has also been requested to appoint an advocate commissioner to watch the film and report on its content.

The court has decided to consider the petition again on October 14.

In July this year, a similar issue arose when the CBFC flagged the name of the movie Janaki vs State of Kerala.

Later, the makers of the movie decided to change the name to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala.