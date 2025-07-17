HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cattle trade suspended in Maharashtra town over cow vigilantes

Cattle trade suspended in Maharashtra town over cow vigilantes

July 17, 2025 12:43 IST

Cattle trade has been suspended in several weekly markets in Maharashtra's Jalna district following allegations from traders of harassment and attacks by cow vigilantes, an APMC official claimed on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision to boycott was taken at a meeting of cattle traders last week.

 

In Jalna, trade has been suspended in all 10 major weekly markets since July 13, local Agriculture Produce Market Committee secretary Anil Khandale claimed.

"Weekly markets have been affected as there are no takers for cattle. Farmers are bringing their animals, but traders are refusing to purchase them," he said.

All India Jamiatul Quresh Maharashtra president Arif Choudhary claimed traders in other districts of the state have also independently joined the boycott.

He said once animals are seized, the police often transfer them to 'gaushalas' (cow shelters), leaving the owners to fight prolonged legal battles for their return.

Choudhary also alleged that vigilante groups were selectively targeting members of specific communities.

He claimed that buffalo meat processing companies in the state were largely affected due to the cattle trade boycott.

Social activist and lawyer Aqif Qureshi claimed the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 (as amended in 2015) "prohibits slaughtering cows and its progeny but allows bovines, female buffaloes and buffalo calves".

The current interpretation of the law is leading to unjustified action against lawful traders, he charged.

Choudhary said a delegation of cattle traders recently met with Maharashtra Director General of Police Maharashtra Rashmi Shukla, informed her about their grievances and demanded protection from harassment of cow vigilantes.

They urged the state government and district administrations to ensure the safety and rights of those engaged in lawful cattle trading.

"If the situation doesn't improve, the boycott will continue indefinitely," Choudhary said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
