Rediff.com  » News » Boy killed by cow vigilantes: Dad points finger at landlord

Boy killed by cow vigilantes: Dad points finger at landlord

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2024 17:15 IST
The father of teenager Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead allegedly by cow vigilantes in a car chase in Faridabad, is restless with many questions about the death, such as why none of the other passengers in the vehicle were hurt in the attack.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aryan Mishra, 19, was shot dead on a highway around midnight on August 23.

Five people -- Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh -- who allegedly chased him and opened fire were arrested on August 28.

 

Though he did not make an explicit accusation, Siyanand Mishra said the family of his landlord, who was with his son in the car that night, may have something more to say on the matter.

"I am satisfied with the arrest of the five men as there is nothing left for me in Faridabad. I want to return to my native place. But there are many questions which can only be answered by my landlord's family. My son was taken towards Palwal in a car by Sujata Gulati and his sons Harshit and Shanky Gulati.

"Shanky was involved in a case of attempted murder and might have some dispute with someone," he said.

Mishra also asked if his son was indeed shot by cow vigilantes, who gave them the right to do that.

"Anil Kaushik told police that my son was killed because they mistook him for a cattle smuggler, and if he is right, who gave the right to cow vigilantes the right to shoot anyone? My son will not come back but this matter needs to be investigated seriously," he said.

Meanwhile, Aryan's brother has started a Whatsapp group 'Nyay' to seek justice in the killing. The group, created Tuesday night, has been joined by more than 1,000 people.

According to police sources, the accused during interrogation claimed that on the night of August 23, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in Faridabad.

They mistook Aryan, and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, for cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres near the Gadhpuri Toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, police sources said.

When they asked the boy and his friends to stop their car, the driver started speeding, following which they opened fire and Mishra was killed on the spot near the Gadhpuri toll in Palwal.

Police arrested five men on August 28 and remanded them to police custody for two days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hemendra Kumar Meena, DCP crime, said, "Many aspects of this case are still unresolved. The facts that came to light during the interrogation of the accused are being verified. The case is being investigated thoroughly and it would be premature to say anything right now. The police will soon reveal the case."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
