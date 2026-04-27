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Home  » News » Ghazipur Police File Case Against SP, Congress X Handles For Spreading Rumours

Ghazipur Police File Case Against SP, Congress X Handles For Spreading Rumours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 08:45 IST

Uttar Pradesh police have filed cases against the Congress and Samajwadi Party's X handles for allegedly spreading false information regarding a sensitive case of alleged sexual assault and murder in Ghazipur.

Key Points

  • Ghazipur police have filed cases against the Congress and Samajwadi Party's X handles for allegedly spreading misinformation.
  • The cases relate to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a teenage girl in Ghazipur.
  • Police claim the social media posts created tension in the village.
  • The Samajwadi Party announced a delegation visit to the victim's family, which faced stone-pelting.
  • The prime accused in the murder case, Hariom Pandey, has been arrested by the police.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur have registered cases against two X handles -- Congress@INDIndia and the Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) -- for allegedly spreading rumours by making "baseless, misleading, and false" remarks regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a girl.

The body of the girl was found on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.

 

In a statement issued late on Sunday night in Ghazipur, police said, "The Karanda police station has registered a case and is initiating strict legal action against the handles Congress@INDIndia and Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp on the social media platform 'X' for spreading rumours by posting baseless, misleading, and false comments regarding an incident..."

"As part of the ongoing campaign against crime and criminals, a slipper, a mobile phone, and a 'gamcha' (towel) belonging to a young woman were recovered near the Zamania-Dharammarpur bridge on April 15. Her body was subsequently found in the river. Based on a written report submitted by her family members, a post-mortem examination of the deceased woman was conducted in accordance with established legal procedures," the statement said.

Based on a written information submitted by the deceased's father on April 19, a case was registered at the Karanda police station under section 103(1) of the BNS in connection with the murder. The prime accused in this case, Hariom Pandey, was arrested by the police.

In connection with the aforementioned incident, the said handles are disseminating false information in society, the police said.

"This has created an atmosphere of tension in the village. In this regard, cases have been registered against Congress@INDIndia and against the Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) under section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS," it said.

Political Reactions and Aftermath

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced that a delegation led by the party president would visit the village and meet the victim's family on April 29.

The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway.

A teenage girl's body was found in the Ghazipur district on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder. While the police said they are investigating the case, relatives and locals have been demanding speedy justice.

Tensions Escalate in Ghazipur

The controversy intensified on April 22, when a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in the village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

Earlier, Yadav alleged that the village head and others protected by the dominant forces were behind the assault, calling it an attack on the PDA.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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