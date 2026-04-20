UP Police Investigate Abduction Of Dalit Woman Before Wedding

Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the alleged abduction of a Dalit woman in Bhadohi just days before her wedding, prompting a case against six individuals under stringent laws.

Key Points Police in Bhadohi, UP, are investigating the alleged abduction of a Dalit woman days before her wedding.

A case has been registered against six individuals under the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman was allegedly abducted on April 15, with a prior incident reported on April 6.

Police are conducting an investigation to recover the woman and bring the accused to justice.

Police in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly abducting a Dalit woman five days before her wedding, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Tyagi said that acting on a written complaint filed by the woman's father, police registered the case on Sunday evening against six individuals, who are residents of Fattupur village under the Suriyawan police station area.

The accused are Teju Bind, his father Sheshdhar, his mother Mewati Bind, Shivam Bind, Sahab Lal and Ramnath Bind.

Legal Action and Charges Filed

The case has been registered under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Mishra has been directed to conduct an investigation and ensure the recovery of the woman.

Details of the Abduction

According to the police, the woman was abducted on April 15 while her family members were away from home. Prior to this incident, she had also been abducted on the night of April 6.

Tyagi said that the woman's wedding was scheduled for April 20 and preparations were underway. He added that on the intervening night of April 6 and April 7, Teju Bind allegedly abducted her with the help of his accomplice.

According to the complaint, the family received information following an extensive search that she was in Prayagraj. Five days later, on April 12, they retrieved her from a room there and brought her back home.

However, since the wedding was scheduled to take place just a few days later, no legal action or formal complaint was filed regarding the incident.

Under Indian law, abduction with the intent to compel marriage can attract significant penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially conducting raids to locate the woman and apprehend the accused.