Kerala Driver Faces Action for Blocking Fire Engine En Route to Hospital

A driver in Kerala had his car seized and license suspended after allegedly obstructing a fire engine on its way to a hospital, sparking a police investigation and highlighting the dangers of delaying emergency services.

Key Points Kerala police seized a car and filed a case against a driver for allegedly obstructing a fire engine responding to a hospital fire.

The driver allegedly ignored the siren and honking, delaying the fire engine's arrival to the emergency.

The driver's license has been suspended for six months, and he is required to attend a responsible driving programme.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of drivers obstructing emergency vehicles in Kerala, often due to loud music or mobile phone use.

Police have registered a case and seized a car for allegedly obstructing a fire tender on its way to a hospital following a major fire at Pattanakad, officials said.

The case has been registered against Sujith, a native of Kodamthuruth, police said.

The incident occurred when a major fire broke out at Tharavoor Government Hospital.

Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot, but the blaze could not be brought under control immediately.

Subsequently, additional fire tenders were dispatched from Alappuzha.

According to the police, when one such vehicle reached near Ponnamveli in Pattanakad, a car driven by Sujith allegedly refused to give way.

Despite the siren being on and repeated honking by the fire tender driver, Sujith allegedly continued to drive in the middle of the road at a slow speed, preventing the emergency vehicle from overtaking.

Police said he drove in this manner for several kilometres before eventually moving to the left, allowing the fire tender to pass.

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, who recorded a video of the incident, later handed it over to the police.

Based on a complaint, Pattanakad police registered a case.

After tracing the vehicle, police summoned Sujith to the station and seized the car.

Sujith has claimed that he did not hear the fire tender's siren, police said.

Officials are also probing whether he was using a mobile phone while driving.

Driver's License Suspended and Further Action

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended his driving licence for six months.

MVD officials said an explanation was sought from the driver, who claimed he was taking his child to the hospital and had not heard the fire tender's siren.

The MVD has also directed Sujith to undergo a five-day responsible driving programme at its Institute of Driver Training and Research in Edappal.

Officials added that in recent years, several incidents of drivers blocking ambulances have been reported across the state.

According to them, such incidents often occur when people play loud music in vehicles or use mobile phones while driving.