Can't discuss some matters in Parliament: Govt on China

The government on Monday said that matters regarding Chinese intrusion can't be discussed in Parliament as it concerns the security of the country.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

According to the sources, in the all-party meeting held on Monday, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party raised the issue of the Chinese intrusion and asked for a discussion in the Parliament.

"To this, the government responded by saying that some matters can't be discussed on the floor of the house as it concerns security," the source said.

However, while talking to reporters, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss all the issues.

"37 leaders from 27 parties participated in the all-party meeting today. Today's meeting went well. I seek the cooperation of the opposition to run the House well. We are ready to discuss all issues," he added.

Sasmit Patra, Biju Janata Dal MP after the meeting, said, "Women's Reservation Bill is going to be a priority for BJD in this session. We've been pushing for the passage of the Bill. We'll also build consensus with like-minded parties to put pressure on the Government to ensure that the Bill is passed."

Several opposition parties raised critical issues, including the recent stock market matter concerning industrialist Gautam Adani.

MPs asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter as it concerns the economy of the country.

Deputy Leader of the House, Rajnath Singh, Parliament Affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan were among those present for the meeting held at the Parliament House Complex.

All top leaders from the opposition parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, T R, Baalu, Trinamool Congress leaders, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao were in attendance.

Other party leaders include Vijayasai Reddy from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress, Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference, Professor Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Ram Nath Thakur of the Janata Dal-United.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was represented by Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Congress leaders were absent from the meeting, however, according to government sources both Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held up due to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra that culminated in Srinagar on Monday.

The all-party meeting is a customary meeting that takes place ahead, of the start of every session of Parliament.

During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament during the Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address by the President of India to a Joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

From Thursday onwards, both Houses will have a discussion on the 'Motion Of Thanks to the President Address' after which PM Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13.

The second part of the Budget Session will after a recess commence on March 13 and go on till April 6.

A discussion will take place on the Demand For Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed.

Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period.