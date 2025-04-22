HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Candlelight marches held in Kashmir against Pahalgam terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 22, 2025 23:44 IST

Candlelight marches were held at several places in Kashmir against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

IMAGE: People take part in a candlelight protest against Pahalgam terror attack, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Candlelight vigils as a mark of protest against the attack were held in Pahalgam, Srinagar, Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora, officials said.

A large number of people came out on roads to protest the attack and denounce it.

 

The protestors said the marches were to express solidarity with the victims of the attack and send a message of unity.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Army's Chinar Corps said the people of Kashmir held candlelight marches in response to the senseless violence.

"In a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by local populace," it added.

The Army said a joint search operation has been launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag.

"The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
