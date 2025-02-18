HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cancer vaccine for women in 5-6 months: Union minister

February 18, 2025 19:48 IST

A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Women with slogans and balloons during a breast cancer awareness walk at Omanturar Government Multipurpose High Specialty Hospital, in Chennai, October 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge) said that research on a vaccine is nearly complete and trials are underway.

"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and daycare cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.

 

He said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment.

The minister said, "The research on a vaccine for cancers that affect women is nearly complete, and trials are underway. It will be available in five to six months, and girls in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation."

Asked about the cancers the vaccine will tackle, Jadhav said breast, oral and cervical cancers.

Asked about transforming the existing healthcare centres into Ayush facilities, Jadhav said hospitals have Ayush departments, and people can avail of these facilities.

He said the country has 12,500 such health facilities, and the government is increasing them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
