Can Lack of Sleep Cause Breast Cancer?

Disrupting your body's natural circadian rhythm through long-term night shifts could elevate the risk of breast cancer, warns Dr Karishma Kirti.

Breast cancer is one of the main causes of cancer-related deaths around the world. In India alone, the rising cases of breast cancer, in both men and women, indicate that it’s never too late to get tested.

You would be surprised to know that certain lifestyle habits can also contribute to cancer.

Here are some unusual causes and signs of breast cancer in men and women:

Unusual causes of breast cancer

1. Night shifts

Burning the midnight oil might cost more than just sleep.

Disrupting your body's natural circadian rhythm through long-term night shifts could elevate the risk of breast cancer.

The culprit? Reduced melatonin levels, which may impair the body's ability to regulate cell growth.

2. Dense breast tissue

Dense breasts are a double-edged sword -- not only do they increase the risk of cancer, they can also make it harder for mammograms to detect abnormalities.

If you have been told you have dense tissue, consider supplemental screening like an ultrasound or MRI.

3. Endocrine disrupting chemicals

Hidden in plastics, cosmetics and even food packaging, chemicals like parabens and phthalates can mimic hormones, disrupting your endocrine system and potentially increasing the risk of breast cancer. Always read the labels!

4. Adolescent radiation exposure

Radiation therapy to the chest during childhood or teenage years (often for conditions like Hodgkin's lymphoma) can come back to haunt decades later, increasing the likelihood of breast cancer.

5. Beyond BRCA

While BRCA1 and BRCA2 (breast cancer gene markers) mutations are the most famous genetic culprits, others like PALB2, TP53 and CHEK2 are less known but equally dangerous. Comprehensive genetic testing can help uncover these hidden risks.

Unusual signs of breast cancer

1. Persistent itching: Not just dry skin

An itch that won't quit?

This could be more than a seasonal annoyance.

Inflammatory breast cancer or Paget's disease of the nipple often presents with itching, redness or scaling of the skin.

Pay attention if moisturisers don't seem to help.

2. Unexpected nipple discharge

A spontaneous discharge, especially if it’s clear or bloody and coming from one nipple, is a red flag.

Don't dismiss it as harmless. Please see a doctor.

3. Dimpling or skin changes

When the skin on your breast starts resembling the texture of an orange peel, it's a sign to act quickly.

This dimpling or thickening is often a hallmark of inflammatory breast cancer.

4. Localised pain

While breast pain is usually linked to hormonal changes, persistent or localised pain without an apparent reason warrants a closer look.

5. Nipple changes

If your nipples suddenly change direction or become inverted, it might indicate a tumour pulling on the underlying tissue. Don’t ignore this subtle sign.

6. Swelling or warmth

Hot, red or swollen breasts aren't always an infection.

These signs may point to inflammatory breast cancer, a rare but aggressive form of the disease.

7. Swollen lymph nodes

Lumps or swelling in the armpit or near the collarbone could mean that cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes. Sometimes, these nodes enlarge before any changes in the breast become noticeable.

What to do next?

While these signs and causes might sound alarming, knowledge is your greatest ally.

If you notice any unusual changes or fall into a higher risk category, take action.

Consult your doctor for a professional evaluation.





Schedule screenings like mammograms, ultrasounds or MRIs.





Consider genetic testing if you have a family history of breast cancer.





Early detection is key to managing breast cancer effectively. So listen to your body, stay informed and don't hesitate to seek help if something feels off.

Remember: It's better to ask and be reassured than to stay silent and take a risk.

Dr Karishma Kirti is a consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon who treats breast cancers as well as benign breast diseases.

