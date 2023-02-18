News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cancer cases went up after Covid, claims Ramdev; experts say...

Cancer cases went up after Covid, claims Ramdev; experts say...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2023 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday claimed that cancer cases increased in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic, but medical experts said there was no correlation between the two and the rise in cases was a normal phenomenon.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Cancer cases have been rising by five per cent every two years and it has nothing to do with the pandemic, a renowned oncologist said here.

Ramdev made the remark while speaking before a gathering early morning at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti hads organised a yoga camp.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him on the stage.

"Cancer has increased a lot. The cases of this disease have gone up after the COVID-19 pandemic. People have lost their eyesight, their sense of hearing….," he said.

 

But renowned oncologist and former chief of the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit Dr Shekhar Salkar said the number of cancer cases is on the rise with the increase in population across the world.

Every two years there is a five per cent increase in cases, he said.

“Cancer cases are not going to come down. But at the same time, you cannot attribute it to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Salkar who also heads the medical cell of the Goa BJP.

Without naming Ramdev, he said, “Celebrities should make statements responsibly as people have faith in their words.”

India has 104 cancer patients per lakh of population, an increase from 85 patients per lakh in 2018, Dr Salkar noted.

“But at the same time, we are much better than the USA which has the rate crossing 500 patients per lakh,” he added.

India might surpass the US's cancer rate if we do not correct our lifestyle, he said.

Dr Shredharan N, a surgical oncologist, also said that a five per cent rise in the number of cancer patients is a normal phenomenon.

“There is no data to say that cancer has increased after COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is faltering
Why Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is faltering
How I Fought Cancer, Got Back In Shape
How I Fought Cancer, Got Back In Shape
SC raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy, doctors
SC raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy, doctors
Ranji Final: Saurashtra take firm grip on title
Ranji Final: Saurashtra take firm grip on title
Throwback: Aus last win on Indian soil 19 years ago
Throwback: Aus last win on Indian soil 19 years ago
Cheetahs that arrived in MP from SA in 2-8 age group
Cheetahs that arrived in MP from SA in 2-8 age group
The force behind Axar's rapid rise as a batter
The force behind Axar's rapid rise as a batter
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Covid vax safe for cancer patients, say researchers

Covid vax safe for cancer patients, say researchers

U'khand bans 5 medicines made by Ramdev's Patanjali

U'khand bans 5 medicines made by Ramdev's Patanjali

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances