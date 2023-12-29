News
Canada: Man held for multiple break-ins at Hindu temples

Canada: Man held for multiple break-ins at Hindu temples

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2023 15:15 IST
A 41-year-old Indo-Canadian man has been arrested for multiple break-ins and thefts at Hindu temples in Canada's Durham Region and Greater Toronto Area, police said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

However, the offences do not appear to be hate crimes or motivated by hate, Durham Regional Police said in a press release on Thursday.

The police identified the man as Jagdish Pandher from Brampton city.

 

According to the press release, in the early hours of October 8, police responded to a break-and-enter at a Hindu temple in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering.

Pandher was seen on security surveillance breaking into the temple and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes. He fled the area before police arrival, it said.

He was 'seen on surveillance footage later that morning committing additional break-and-enters at Hindu temples in Pickering and Ajax', the release said.

Police say the suspect has been linked to numerous other break-and-enters at Hindu temples throughout the year.

"These break-and-enters occurred in Durham Region and around the Greater Toronto Area," they said.

Pandher has been charged with four counts of break-and-enter among other charges, the release said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
