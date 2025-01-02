HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad

Camera in girls' washroom? Protests erupt in Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 16:34 IST

x

A protest broke out at a private engineering college in Medchal, in the vicinity of Hyderabad, after some female students raised suspicions that their videos were being recorded from the hostel washroom, police said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Shima Abedinzade/Pixabay.com

Members of various student organisations joined the protesting students during demonstrations held on the college premises on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some protesters were seen breaking the lock on the college gate, while others scaled the gate to enter the premises. They raised slogans such as 'We want justice'.

 

Upon being informed of the issue, a police team arrived at the college.

A police official told the media on Thursday that the female students expressed suspicions that videos had also been recorded earlier in the girls' washroom.

Based on preliminary investigations, some 'negligence' was found on the part of the institute's management, as workers' rooms were constructed behind the girls' hostel.

Five suspects were detained, and their fingerprints were collected. Their mobile phones were also analysed, but no videos have been found thus far, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police added.

A college official said they received a complaint from the female students on Wednesday, alleging that someone had taken videos through the washroom window.

The official also mentioned that the college has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The mobile phones of the cooking staff have been handed over to the police, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Camera in toilet: Girls accuse AP college of cover-up
Camera in toilet: Girls accuse AP college of cover-up
Udupi girls who filmed classmate in washroom get bail
Udupi girls who filmed classmate in washroom get bail
AP shocker: Spycam used in women's hostel toilet
AP shocker: Spycam used in women's hostel toilet
Minister calls Udupi washroom video small incident
Minister calls Udupi washroom video small incident
Mumbai court jails man for calling a girl 'item'
Mumbai court jails man for calling a girl 'item'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Big Events Of 2025

webstory image 2

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 3

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

VIDEOS

Gulmarg: A Slice Of Heaven On Earth1:59

Gulmarg: A Slice Of Heaven On Earth

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New Year vacay amid dating rumours0:38

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New...

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi2:59

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD