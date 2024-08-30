News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hidden camera in washroom: Girls accuse Andhra college of cover-up

Hidden camera in washroom: Girls accuse Andhra college of cover-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 30, 2024 19:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Female students of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh complained to Mines Minister K Ravindra on Friday that the management attempted to hush up the issue of hidden cameras allegedly found in a women's washroom and also went to the extent of threatening students who lodge a complaint over the matter.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shima Abedinzade/Pixabay.com

Hundreds of students have been staging protests at S R Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district since Thursday night over the alleged incident.

The students poured out their woes to Ravindra, who reached the college with the district collector and superintendent of police, following instructions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

 

We (students) don't have faith in the college management as it has been trying to hush up the matter (alleged hidden cameras issue) for the past three days. The college management threatened to act against us if we complain over this issue, said an official statement, quoting the students' complaint to Ravindra.

Demanding justice at any cost, the students vowed not to attend classes until then, while the minister said that truth would come out and the culprits would be punished.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister discussed the issue with the district officials and ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras found in the girl students' washroom in the college.

If the crime of capturing videos through hidden cameras is proven, then the CM directed officials to take stringent action against the culprits, said an official statement.

In the event of students possessing any evidence regarding the incident, Naidu urged them to share it with him.

A case was registered in connection with the alleged incident. However, the police maintained that there were no such hidden cameras found in the students' washroom.

"No hidden cameras were found in the girls' hostel. No evidence was found. There is no need for the girls to worry over this issue," said an official statement, adding that police checked the laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the suspects in the presence of students and college staff.

Krishna district superintendent of police Gangadhar Rao told PTI that confidence building measures were taken and a special team was formed to investigate the allegations.

An inspector has been appointed as the special investigation officer, besides a five-member police technical investigation team.

The probe team has already begun inquiry in the women's hostel.

Earlier, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh also ordered an enquiry over the alleged incident.

The incident at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College came to light on Friday, after videos of students protesting late on Thursday went viral.

'I have ordered an enquiry into hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges,' said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi: Lawyer took obscene photos of women with camera in shoe
Delhi: Lawyer took obscene photos of women with camera in shoe
Violation of privacy through CCTV cameras rampant, say experts
Violation of privacy through CCTV cameras rampant, say experts
Ladies, beware when you check into hotels alone
Ladies, beware when you check into hotels alone
Promising runner Parvej fails doping test
Promising runner Parvej fails doping test
Pakistan to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
Paralympics: Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol
Paralympics: Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol
Key infra sectors' growth slows to 6.1% in July
Key infra sectors' growth slows to 6.1% in July

More like this

AP shocker: Spycam used in women's hostel toilet

AP shocker: Spycam used in women's hostel toilet

Smriti Irani spots camera hidden in changing room!

Smriti Irani spots camera hidden in changing room!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances