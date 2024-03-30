News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Calling spouse bhoot, pishach not cruelty: HC

Calling spouse bhoot, pishach not cruelty: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 30, 2024 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Patna high court has observed that the use of 'filthy language' by an estranged couple, who call each other names like 'bhoot' (ghost) and 'pishach' (vampire), does not tantamount to 'cruelty'.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The remarks came from a single-judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, who was hearing a petition filed by Sahdeo Gupta and his son Naresh Kumar Gupta, both residents of Bokaro in adjoining Jharkhand.

 

The father-son duo had challenged an order passed by courts in Bihar's Nalanda district, on a complaint filed by Naresh Gupta's divorced wife in Nawada, her native place.

The complainant had filed a case against her husband and father-in-law, way back in 1994, accusing them of physical and material torture to press for the demand for a car in dowry.

The case was later transferred to Nalanda from Nawada upon a prayer by the father-son duo, who ended up being slapped with rigorous imprisonment for a year, by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, in 2008 and their appeal before the Additional Sessions Court was rejected 10 years later.

In the meantime, the couple was granted divorce by the Jharkhand high court.

Opposing the petition filed before the Patna high court, the divorced woman's advocate pleaded that 'a lady, in the 21st century' was called 'bhoot' and 'pishach' by her in-laws, which was 'a form of immense cruelty'.

The court, however, observed that it was 'not in a position to accept such an argument'.

'In matrimonial relations, especially in failed matrimonial relations', there have been instances of 'both the husband and the wife' having 'abused each other' with 'filthy language'.

"However, all such accusations do not come within the veil of cruelty," it said.

The high court also noted that she had been 'harassed' and 'brutally tortured' by 'all the accused persons', but there were 'no specific, distinct allegations against either petitioner'.

The judgments passed by the lower courts were, accordingly, quashed though there was 'no order as to costs'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
8 things to consider before filing for divorce
8 things to consider before filing for divorce
How to Deal with Divorce and Separation
How to Deal with Divorce and Separation
Taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa, wife seeks divorce
Taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa, wife seeks divorce
'Jonty Rhodes is the best fielding coach in the world'
'Jonty Rhodes is the best fielding coach in the world'
With small margins, GT keeping watch on net run rate
With small margins, GT keeping watch on net run rate
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Displaying washing machine, Cong taunts BJP over...
Displaying washing machine, Cong taunts BJP over...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Witholding mutual consent for divorce cruelty: HC

Witholding mutual consent for divorce cruelty: HC

Where's time for marriage: SC tells techie couple

Where's time for marriage: SC tells techie couple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances