News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa for honeymoon, wife files for divorce

Taken to Ayodhya instead of Goa for honeymoon, wife files for divorce

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 26, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has filed for divorce after eight months of marriage because her husband took her to Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh along with his parents instead of Goa for honeymoon, an official has said.

The application for divorce is pending at the counselling stage and efforts are on for an amicable solution between the woman and her husband, Family Court marriage counsellor Shail Awasthi told PTI on Thursday.

“They got married on May 3 last year. The woman insisted on going on a honeymoon abroad as they are earning well. The husband is an IT professional, while the woman works in a private company,” Awasthi said.

 

“The husband was reluctant to go abroad for honeymoon and later settled for Goa or somewhere in south India as possible destinations claiming he also had to look after his parents,” the official added.

The man booked flight tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi without informing his wife and told her about the trip just a day before departure, Awasthi said.

“He told his wife his mother wanted to visit Ayodhya before the idol consecration of the Ram Temple. The woman did not object at the time but had an argument over it once the family returned and later filed for divorce. The woman in her statement has claimed the man took greater care of his parents than her,” the official said, quoting the divorce application.

The couple is being counselled but it may take time for the matter to be resolved, Awasthi added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This couple's honeymoon is like nothing you have seen
This couple's honeymoon is like nothing you have seen
STUNNING photos: Instagrammer follows girlfriend around the world to the altar
STUNNING photos: Instagrammer follows girlfriend around the world to the altar
Honeymoon impotence: Fears about first time sex
Honeymoon impotence: Fears about first time sex
Naidu to Mithun: Full list of Padma Award winners
Naidu to Mithun: Full list of Padma Award winners
Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!
Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!
Prez Murmu gives nod for 80 gallantry awards
Prez Murmu gives nod for 80 gallantry awards
Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish's BJP camp return
Will he, won't he? Buzz on Nitish's BJP camp return
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

She went on honeymoon without her groom

She went on honeymoon without her groom

Top 10 travel tips for couples

Top 10 travel tips for couples

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances