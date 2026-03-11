Global Leaders Urge UN Action on Child Marriage Crisis

Global experts and leaders are advocating for the United Nations to establish a 'World Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage' to address the alarming rate at which child marriages continue to occur worldwide.

According to an official statement, the demand was raised during an event held alongside the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, where experts stressed the need for stronger global accountability and enforcement of laws to end the practice.

India's Progress in Eliminating Child Marriage

Speaking at the event, child rights activist and lawyer Bhuwan Ribhu said India's recent progress in eliminating child marriage shows that it is achievable through coordinated action, the statement read.

"India has shown that ending child marriage is possible. In less than three years, the prevalence has fallen from 23 per cent to below 15 per cent," Ribhu, who is also the founder of the NGO 'Just Rights for Children', said.

He added that a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach was needed, focused on prevention, protection, prosecution, and the participation of children, communities, and faith leaders.

"Child marriage is nothing less than impending rape and sexual abuse of a child, often hidden behind culture or tradition," Ribhu said.

Call for UN Action

He emphasised that the United Nations must establish a 'World Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage' to showcase global commitment, strengthen accountability, and mobilise governments and societies worldwide to end this crime.

The proposal received support from international leaders, including Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, and Shradha Shrestha, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Nepal, the statement said.