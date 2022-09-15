News
Rediff.com  » News » Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa after Cong MLAs join BJP

Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa after Cong MLAs join BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 15, 2022 12:28 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday morning amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade welcome eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji on September 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The chief minister, however, told reporters in Panaji that the meeting, which followed Wednesday's dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics.

He met the governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss programs for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17), Sawant said.

 

But a senior BJP leader said a reshuffle was likely in the next few days as the party would need to accommodate at least a couple of Congress MLAs who have crossed over, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat.

The BJP now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly after eight Congress MLAs switched sides on Wednesday.

In 2019, when 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP en-masse, the ruling party had dropped three ministers to accommodate three new entrants, and the same pattern may be followed now, the leader said.

The current cabinet has eleven ministers from the BJP besides Sudin Dhavalikar of the ally MGP. The state can have maximum of 12 ministers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Goa: Remaining 3 Cong MLAs say they can't be bought
'Operation Kichad': Congress after Goa collapse
Can The Congress Survive Till 2024?
'We Are Unique, So Let's Celebrate It'
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP
'Disengagement No Win Situation For India And China'
9 Soft Skills Employers Want In You
The War Against Coronavirus

