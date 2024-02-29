News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cab mows down Intel's ex-India head while he was cycling

Cab mows down Intel's ex-India head while he was cycling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 29, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Please note, this image is used only for representational purposes. It is not connected to the actual incident in any manner. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place at around 5.50 am on Wednesday, when Saini, 68, was riding a bicycle along with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area, an official said.

The speeding cab hit Saini's bicycle from behind and the driver then tried to escape from the spot, with the bicycle's frame wedged under the front wheels of the cab, he said.

 

Saini received injuries and the fellow cyclists rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur, was credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the cab driver under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps
168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps
Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident
Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official
My Pet's Pix: Nifty And Her Many Moods
My Pet's Pix: Nifty And Her Many Moods
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

19 die every hour in India due to road accident

Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour

Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances