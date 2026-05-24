Delhi Cab Driver Arrested For Stealing Passenger's Belongings

A Delhi cab driver has been arrested after allegedly stealing a passenger's luggage near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, leading to a police investigation and recovery of the stolen items.

Key Points A cab driver in Delhi was arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger's luggage.

The incident occurred near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib when the driver sped off with the passenger's trolley bag.

Delhi Police analysed CCTV footage and conducted raids to apprehend the accused.

The stolen articles were recovered from the cab driver, Jitender Singh alias Anuj.

A 31-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing with a woman passenger's luggage and personal belongings after dropping her near Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police Apprehends Accused

The Parliament Street police apprehended Jitender Singh alias Anuj after an investigation involving analysis of around 100 CCTV footages and multiple raids, they said, adding that the stolen articles were recovered from him.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on April 11 when the complainant, a resident of West Patel Nagar, booked an OLA cab to travel to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. After she got out of the cab, the driver allegedly sped away with her trolley bag containing personal belongings.

Investigation and Confession

A case was registered at Parliament Street police station and an investigation was launched. The accused, who was arrested on Saturday, confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said.