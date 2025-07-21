HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air India plane overshoots runway at Mumbai airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 21, 2025 13:52 IST

An Air India plane from Kochi overshot the runway at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

'Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked,' the spokesperson said in a statement.

 

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the situation.

'The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority,' the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
