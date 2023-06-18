News
Bus carrying flyers hits pillar at Bengaluru airport, 10 injured

Bus carrying flyers hits pillar at Bengaluru airport, 10 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 18, 2023 17:09 IST
Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

So far five people were discharged, they said.

 

'On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 am, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus.

'The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment,' the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said in a statement.

'AISATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement.' he said.

Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, AISATS issued a statement regretting the incident.

'We deeply regret the incident involving a shuttle bus carrying 15 passengers and 2 staff members that collided with a pole while operating between Terminals 1 and 2 at BLR Airport.

'While six passengers were hospitalized for minor injuries to ensure they receive the best care, the remaining passengers continued to their respective destinations after undergoing a thorough inspection by the medical team,' the operator said.

'The well-being and safety of our passengers and staff are our top priorities. We have extended all support to the authorities for further investigations,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
