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14 Injured As Bus Veers Off Road In Himachal Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 21:44 IST

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A bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has left 14 people injured, prompting a police investigation into potential negligent driving.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A bus accident in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in injuries to 14 people.
  • The accident occurred near Dyoh Nala in the Durgapur area.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests negligent driving by the bus driver as the cause.
  • The injured individuals were taken to the Community Health Centre in Rewalsar for medical attention.
  • A case has been registered against the driver under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

At least 14 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in veered off the road in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Dyoh Nala in the Durgapur area when the bus was on its way to Sundernagar from Sarkaghat.

 

Immediate Response and Medical Assistance

After receiving information about the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot. The injured were transported to the Community Health Centre in Rewalsar, officials said.

Medical examination of the injured is being conducted to obtain their medico-legal case (MLC) reports, the police officials said.

Investigation and Legal Action

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the negligent driving by the bus driver, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sarkaghat tehsil in Mandi, they said.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 125 (act endangering human life) and 281 (negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the driver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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