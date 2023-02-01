News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Salaries, perks of ministers to cost Rs 1,259 crores

Salaries, perks of ministers to cost Rs 1,259 crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union budget for 2023-24 has allocated Rs 1,258.68 crore for various heads of expenditure of the Union cabinet, including salaries, sumptuary and travel by ministers and entertainment of foreign state guests.

IMAGE: Union ministers listen to the budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The amount includes the expenditure for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and secretariat assistance to former governors.

The bulk of the allocation (Rs 832.81 crore) has been earmarked for the Council of Ministers.

The provision is for the expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers.

 

This also includes a provision for special extra-session flight operations for VVIPs.

An amount of Rs 185.7 crore has been allocated to the National Security Council Secretariat.

The provision is for meeting its administrative expenses.

An amount of Rs 96.93 crore has been allocated to the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the office and the National Research Foundation.

An amount of Rs 71.91 crore has been earmarked for the Cabinet Secretariat.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the Cabinet Secretariat and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

An amount of Rs 62.65 crore has been allocated for the PMO.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the PMO.

An amount of Rs 6.88 crore has been earmarked for hospitality and entertainment expenses.

The provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the vice president and the prime minister, reception on national days, investiture and ceremonies for the presentation of credentials etc.

An amount of Rs 1.8 crore has also been allocated for secretariat assistance to former governors.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Highlights of Budget 2023-24
Highlights of Budget 2023-24
FM launches new savings scheme for women. Read here
FM launches new savings scheme for women. Read here
Budget: Rs 2.4 lakh cr capital outlay for Railways
Budget: Rs 2.4 lakh cr capital outlay for Railways
Ranji Quarters: Prabhsimran puts Punjab in command
Ranji Quarters: Prabhsimran puts Punjab in command
With tax cut and capital spend, FM finds fine balance
With tax cut and capital spend, FM finds fine balance
Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier
Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier
Tourism promotion goes into mission and challenge mode
Tourism promotion goes into mission and challenge mode
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tourism promotion goes into mission and challenge mode

Tourism promotion goes into mission and challenge mode

Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier

Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances