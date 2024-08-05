News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border

BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 05, 2024 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a 'high alert' across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said.

IMAGE: Demonstrators stop an ambulance to check whether there are any patients inside before allowing it to leave during a protest in Dhaka on August 4, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

BSF director general (acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders have landed in Kolkata to review the security situation, they said.

The force has directed all its field commanders to be 'on ground' and 'deploy all personnel on border duty immediately', a senior officer told PTI.

 

The leaves of all the personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled in the last few weeks after Bangladesh witnessed massive protests and now all units have been asked to 'acquire an all alert posture', he said.

The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states.

West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres of border with Bangladesh, along with Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

However, there was no official confirmation about her quitting and leaving Dhaka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Avoid travel: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
Avoid travel: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
91 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
91 killed during stir against Hasina; curfew imposed
'Bangladesh becoming East Pakistan again'
'Bangladesh becoming East Pakistan again'
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
Interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief
What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
Markets sink nearly 3%: Sensex tanks 2,223 points
Markets sink nearly 3%: Sensex tanks 2,223 points
Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK
Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK

More like this

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, 'flees to India'

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, 'flees to India'

US condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

US condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances