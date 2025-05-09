India shoots down Pakistani air force jet in Pathankot

A Pakistani Air Force jet was shot down by Indian air defence systems in the Pathankot sector of Punjab, multiple sources told ANI on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Official confirmation from the government is still awaited, and more details are expected soon.

Earlier in the day, defence sources said that the Indian Army also shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

This happened during a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces in the area.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, which are close to the International Border.

However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully responded to the attack, and no loss of life was reported.

In a post on social media platform X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated: "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Thursday with the director generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders.

The meeting was focused on evaluating the preparedness and readiness of Indian forces after Pakistan launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Indian regions, including Jammu and Rajasthan.

Targeted areas included Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. All incoming missiles were intercepted by Indian air defence systems, and no major damage was reported.

In a separate meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the security at airports across India with the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force, in view of the heightened alert at key infrastructure locations.

These incidents follow India's launch of "Operation Sindoor" on May 7.

As part of this operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The operation came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 28 civilians.