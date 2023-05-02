Coronation Fever Overtakes Britain

The most exciting place to be in the world this week is London as Britain readies itself for Charless III's coronation on Saturday May 6.

It's the first coronation in 70 years so you can imagine Britain is in quite a tizzy. It's gonna be the biggest foofaraw on the planet.

If you are a royal fan, given that no one does pageants -- be they funerals, weddings, parades or coronations -- better than the British, go out and buy your ticket to London licketysplit and immerse yourself in this once-in-a-century coronation craziness.

IMAGE: Even the Palace of Westminister ie the British Parliament is looking lively.

Britain's speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle poses with the 17th century state coach used by speakers for ceremonial occasions, after it arrived for display at the Palace of Westminster to commemorate the coronation.

From our Indian point of view, how much more historic is it to have a coronation when Westminister is helmed by a prime minister of Indian descent!

Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Stones do tell tales: King's Bodyguards for Scotland and members of Royal Company of Archers Alex Baillie-Hamilton and Paul Harkness stand guard by the Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey during a welcome ceremony, in central London.

The stone, an ancient symbol of Scotlandis monarchy, will play a central role in the coronation of the king in the abbey.

In 1296, King Edward I brought the stone to Westminster. He placed it within the coronation chair, the oak seat he commissioned in 1300-1301 and which has been the centre piece of coronations for more than 700 years.

In 1996, the UK government announced that the stone would return to Scotland, but would come back to the abbey for coronations.

Some 2,200 invited guests are expected to watch Charles III be crowned on Saturday.

Photograph: Susannah Ireland/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Crowns abound: A coronation-themed display at the entrance of popular The Ivy restaurant in Cheltenham.

Photograph: Simon Newman/Reuters

IMAGE: Souvenirs galore. And their prices are rising.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: Spots all over England are sprouting coronation decor like this cafe in Rochester.

It is ne'er impossible to miss coming face to face with a pic of Charles in the next couple of days.

Photograph: Kevin Coombs/Reuters

IMAGE: Fancy a Charles Philip Arthur George jhanda?

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: Coronation doohickeys are on sale in every shop in London -- and selling for 50 times the price on eBay -- for the millions of tourists the coronation has attracted.

But according to Fortune magazine the resultant 'cash infusion to London probably won’t save the British economy'.

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: Monarchy meets fast food. A King Charles flag waves at Burger King.

Makes you wonder, has Charles ever eaten a burger?

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: London's Burlington Arcade becomes Coronation Street.

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: The Mall is already looking coronation-ready.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: The coronation will cost Britain over Rs 1,000 crores according to many estimates.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: Carnaby Street in London is decked out in a rainbow of colours for Saturday.

What will Charles III deck himself out in? According to BBC.com under all those ancient golden robes he will be wearing 'a sleeveless white garment called the Colobium Sindonis -- Latin for shroud tunic'.

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

