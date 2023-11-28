News
Rediff.com  » News » Breakthrough achieved, workers to come out of tunnel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 28, 2023 14:27 IST
Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.

IMAGE: Several ambulances enter the Silkyara tunnel as the drilling has been completed. Photograph: ANI/X

A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said drilling was complete.

 

Asked by reporters, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development, but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit 41 workers inside.

