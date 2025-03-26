HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly

Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 16:12 IST

x

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

IMAGE: Comic Kunal Kamra performs at Habitat Studio. Photograph: Screen grab @kunalkamra88/X

"Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Darekar, leader of the legislative council, while presenting the motion.

"Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House," he further said.

 

Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks, Darekar said.

In the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for allegedly mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a decision on the notice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fadnavis reacts to Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke on Shinde
Fadnavis reacts to Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke on Shinde
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise his show venue
Kunal Kamra jokes on Shinde, Sena workers vandalise his show venue
'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret His Words'
'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret His Words'
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

Your Crash Course To World Cinema On OTT

webstory image 3

Odia's Dalma: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi 2:12

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar...

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue0:42

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear path for BJP3:16

Yogi calls Rahul Gandhi 'namuna', says he helps clear...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD