Braveheart dog Zoom operated upon, next 24-48 hours critical

Indian Army dog Zoom, who underwent surgery after being injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, is in a critical condition for the next 24-48 hours and is under the close observation of the medical team, Army officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Indian Army assault dog Zoom attacks a terrorist in Anantnag, October 10, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy, Chinar Corps

"Army dog Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on his face were treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of the medical team at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar," Indian Army officials said.

In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Zoom attacked the terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.

"In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of the two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar," the officials said.

However, he is stable now, the official said, adding that the next 24-48 hours are critical for him.

The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas's combat team.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish to Zoom a speedy recovery.

"Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," the Corps tweeted.