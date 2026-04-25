Teenager Dies After Overspeeding Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Delhi

A 15-year-old boy tragically died in a road accident in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh after an overspeeding tempo struck his motorcycle, prompting a police investigation and demands for justice from the victim's family.

Key Points A 15-year-old boy died in Shalimar Bagh after his motorcycle was hit by an overspeeding tempo.

The victim was critically injured and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police have taken the tempo into custody and are investigating the circumstances of the road accident.

The victim's family is demanding strict action against the driver and owner of the tempo.

A case has been registered, and police are working to determine the driver's role in the fatal accident.

A 15-year-old boy was killed on Saturday evening after an overspeeding tempo hit his motorcycle from behind in Shalimar Bagh here, police said.

The victim, identified as Vishal, a resident of Haiderpur village under the Shalimar Bagh Police jurisdiction, was found critically injured at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Family Demands Justice After Fatal Accident

The victim's family members demanded strict action against the accused.

Expressing grief over the death, the Delhi chief minister said, "A tempo coming from behind hit the motorcycle, resulting in the death of one minor on the spot."

Police Investigation Underway

The police received a PCR call, after which a team rushed to the spot and found a tempo (mini truck) and a minor boy there. Police took the tempo into custody.

They said a crime team was also called to inspect the scene, and they collected evidence related to the incident.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

"Preliminary enquiry suggests that the victim sustained severe injuries after being hit by the vehicle. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin," a senior police officer said.

The police said the body has been sent for a postmortem.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections.

Police said efforts are underway to establish the driver's role and the circumstances under which the accident occurred, and they will also question the driver.

Further legal action will be taken based on the probe's findings.

Family Protests, Allege Police Inaction

Meanwhile, the victim's family members demanded that the truck owner and the driver come to the accident site and issue a public apology.

The victim's family members placed the body on the road.

Visuals show several family members, including the mother, crying near the body. They alleged that the police did not act in time against the truck driver.