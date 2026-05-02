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Man Arrested For Shooting Boy Who Refused To Fetch Water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 23:59 IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a nine-year-old boy dead after the child refused to fetch water for him during a naming ceremony.

Key Points

  • A man in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a nine-year-old boy.
  • The boy was shot after refusing to fetch water for the accused to mix with alcohol during a naming ceremony.
  • The accused, Dhanesh Yadav, allegedly shot the boy in the stomach after the refusal.
  • The boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Aligarh.
  • Police have arrested the accused and seized the firearm used in the crime.

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a nine-year-old boy dead after he refused to bring water for mixing with alcohol during a naming ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Yakutganj village within the Sahawar police station limits. The victim, Yashpal alias Yash, was attending a naming ceremony at his house.

 

Incident Details: Naming Ceremony Turns Tragic

According to the boy's uncle, Anuj, relatives and villagers had gathered for the function when Dhanesh Yadav, son of Sukhveer Yadav and a relative of the victim's father Jasveer Gola, allegedly asked the child to fetch water while he was consuming alcohol.

When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the stomach, police said.

Aftermath and Investigation

Panic broke out at the ceremony following the incident. The injured child was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later, referred to Aligarh due to his critical condition. He succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Govind Ballabh Sharma said a case was registered on a complaint from the victim's family.

The accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested later near the Khitauli canal bridge. Police have seized the firearm used in the crime from his possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti said the process to send the accused to jail is underway and that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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