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How Organ Donation Gave A Teenager A New Lease On Life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 03, 2026 15:18 IST

A 14-year-old boy suffering from end-stage heart failure has been given a new lease on life thanks to a heart transplant made possible by the selfless organ donation from the family of an Indian Army officer's wife.

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old boy received a life-saving heart transplant due to organ donation.
  • The donor was the wife of an Indian Army officer who suffered a brain haemorrhage.
  • The heart was transported from Chandimandir to Delhi via a chartered flight and green corridor.
  • The teenager had been suffering from end-stage heart failure for over a year.
  • The successful transplant was made possible through coordination among multiple agencies.

A 14-year-old boy suffering from end-stage heart failure got a new lease of life after the family of a woman, wife of a serving Indian Army officer, consented to donating her organs after she was declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Haryana's Panchkula, officials said.

The 41-year-old woman had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Her husband, along with their two young daughters, supported the decision to donate her organs, turning their personal loss into a life-saving opportunity for others.

 

Swift Logistics Enable Life-Saving Transplant

After the patient was declared brain dead on May 2, her heart was allocated to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here. A specialised team from the hospital arranged urgent logistics and flew to Chandigarh on a chartered private jet to retrieve the organ, the hospital said in a statement.

The organ was transported back to Delhi within the critical time window and successfully transplanted into a 14-year-old boy, giving him a new lease of life. The patient is currently stable and under close monitoring in the ICU, the statement said.

Coordinated Effort Ensures Timely Delivery

The hospital said the complex procedure was carried out through coordination among multiple agencies. Haryana and Punjab traffic police, along with the Airports Authority of India in Chandigarh, facilitated swift movement by providing priority clearance for the flight.

In Delhi, the traffic police created a green corridor from the airport to the hospital, enabling transport of the organ in about 20 minutes, the statement said.

Teenager's Battle With Heart Failure

Special recognition was extended to Colonel Anurag Garg of Command Hospital, whose exceptional leadership and coordination ensured the success of the donation and transplant process," the statement added.

Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant in cardiothoracic surgery-heart and lung transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that the teenager was suffering from end-stage heart failure for more than a year. He had to be admitted almost every month to stabilise his deteriorating condition.

"Heart transplant was the only option to save his life," he said, adding that the patient had been registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant and Organisation (NOTTO) two months ago.

Goel said that a matching donor heart became available on May 2 after the woman suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage and was declared brain dead.

"The family decided to donate her organs, thus saving multiple lives," Goel said.

The transplant surgery was completed successfully within the required time frame, and the patient was later shifted to the cardiac surgery ICU for further care," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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