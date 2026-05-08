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Negligence Case Filed After Student Drowns In School Well

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 22:33 IST

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A tragic incident in Bareilly sees school staff booked after a six-year-old student drowned in an open well on school property, sparking a police investigation into alleged negligence.

Key Points

  • A six-year-old student drowned in an open well near a private school in Bareilly.
  • The child's father alleges school staff ignored pleas for help after the boy fell into the well.
  • Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the school manager, principal, and two teachers.
  • A post-mortem examination confirmed the child died due to drowning.
  • Investigation into the alleged negligence by the school management is underway.

An FIR has been registered against the manager, principal and two teachers of a private school in connection with the death of a six-year-old student who fell into an open well near the school premises, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Adinapur village under the Bhuta police station area where Lavish, a class 2 student allegedly slipped and fell into the well while going to drink water from a tap installed near it.

 

Allegations of Negligence Against School Staff

According to the complaint lodged by the child's father, Tinku Babu, the boy's younger brother Anuj informed school staff members Chironji Lal, Narendra Pal and Shilpi that Lavish had fallen into the well, but they allegedly did not pay attention and remained busy using their mobile phones.

The complainant alleged that by the time villagers and others reached the spot, the child had drowned in the well. He held the school management responsible for negligence leading to the boy's death.

Police Investigation and Charges

Bhuta SHO Ravindra Kumar said a case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the school manager, principal Chironji Lal and teachers Narendra Pal and Shilpi.

Faridpur Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said police and villagers rescued the child from the well and rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the child died due to drowning, the officer said, adding that further investigation into alleged negligence by the school management was underway, and action would be taken on the basis of evidence collected.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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