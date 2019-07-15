7-yr-old drowns in Mumbai drain; 3rd such death in a week

July 15, 2019 18:51 IST

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in Dharavi slum in Mumbai on Monday, police said.

The boy, Amit Munnalal Jaiswal, fell in the drain at the Rajiv Gandhi Colony, an official said.

After being alerted about the incident, police rushed to spot and pulled up the boy from the open drainage.

He was rushed to the Sion hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

This is the third such death in a week. Divyansh, an 18-month old boy fell into an open gutter in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Dindoshi police filed a criminal case under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the officers and staff involved in supervision work of the drainage.

Suraj Singh also accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence in the search operation.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal Road, near Worli.

The boy, Bablu Kumar Paswan, had fallen in the pit near the Worli Sea Link on Friday, police said.

Image only for representation.