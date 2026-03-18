Karnataka Boy Allegedly Beaten by Mother Over School Attendance

A 10-year-old boy in Dharwad, Karnataka, was allegedly assaulted by his mother for skipping school and neglecting his studies, triggering a police investigation and intervention from child protection services.

Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points A 10-year-old boy in Dharwad, Karnataka, was allegedly assaulted by his mother for not attending school regularly and not taking his studies seriously.

The incident was reported to the authorities by the Child Helpline, leading to a police investigation.

The mother admitted to beating her son, citing his lack of seriousness towards education and irregular attendance as the reason.

Authorities found old injuries on the boy's body, prompting a more detailed investigation into the alleged abuse.

The District Child Protection Officer is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full extent of the situation and ensure the child's safety.

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his mother for being irregular in attending school and failing to take his studies seriously, police said on Wednesday.

The incident that falls under the jurisdiction of Dharwad City police station came to light on Tuesday, they said.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the incident was reported by the Child Helpline, in which the boy was allegedly assaulted by his 35-year-old mother.

"She (mother) has admitted that she beat him, stating that he was not serious about his studies and was irregular in attending school. On that pretext, and without controlling her anger, she assaulted the child," he said.

However, upon examination, some old injuries were also found on the boy's body. Therefore, a detailed and thorough investigation will be conducted, he said.

The Child Helpline has come forward with a formal complaint, which will be taken up for investigation, the officer added.

Child Protection Services Intervention

The District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Deepa Javur said that information about the incident was received on Tuesday night, following which staff were immediately sent to the district hospital.

The boy, a Class 5 student, was found to have burn injuries on his body, and it has been prima facie established that the assault was carried out by the mother, she said.

According to her, the boy's father has been away from the family for the past four years. The mother has reportedly stated that she assaulted the child because he was being stubborn.

The DCPO added that a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the facts.