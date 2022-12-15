News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bones found in forest are Shraddha's, DNA test confirms

Bones found in forest are Shraddha's, DNA test confirms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 15, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Shraddha Walkar with Aaftab Poonawala. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts.

 

She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," a source said.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Shraddha felt boyfriend was cheating, says activist
Shraddha felt boyfriend was cheating, says activist
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
Semi defeat doesn't wipe out success: Morocco coach
Semi defeat doesn't wipe out success: Morocco coach
SC grants bail to Godhra train burning case convict
SC grants bail to Godhra train burning case convict
Only Adani Permitted To Set Up Private 5G Network
Only Adani Permitted To Set Up Private 5G Network
Pix: Devoleena Marries Her Gym Trainer
Pix: Devoleena Marries Her Gym Trainer
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances