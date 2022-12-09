News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab

Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 09, 2022 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday demanded that the accused be hanged to death for killing his daughter.

IMAGE: Shraddha Walkar father, Vikas Walkar, speaks to media in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

"Aaftab Poonawala should be given capital punishment of hanging for killing my daughter...There should be stern action against Poonawala and whosoever was involved in the case," Walkar told reporters in Mumbai after meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

 

"An inquiry should also be conducted against the police officials of Vasai and Nalasopara and Tulinj police (in Palghar district) for delayed the investigation on Shraddha's complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now," he said.

Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to Tulinj police in November 2020, in which she alleged: "Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up. Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me anyway. It's been six months he has been hitting me. But I did not have the guts to go to police because he would threaten to kill me."

Vikas Walkar said Delhi Governor and DCP Delhi South and Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis have assured justice to his family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
Shraddha felt boyfriend was cheating, says activist
Shraddha felt boyfriend was cheating, says activist
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
P T Usha to take over as first woman IOA president
P T Usha to take over as first woman IOA president
Ahead of CM's election, Himachal Cong chief says...
Ahead of CM's election, Himachal Cong chief says...
24 Hours With Janhvi Kapoor
24 Hours With Janhvi Kapoor
Sonia Gandhi celebrates 76th b'day in Ranthambore
Sonia Gandhi celebrates 76th b'day in Ranthambore
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops

Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances