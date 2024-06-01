News
IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 01, 2024 16:26 IST
An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions in Mumbai on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.

 

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.

Confirming the alleged bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight, IndiGo said in a statement, “Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.”

All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection, it said.

“Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
IndiGo derosters 6 over Varanasi flight bomb scare
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
INDIA leaders meet ahead of LS result; TMC, PDP skip
Singapore: Treesa-Gayatri's dream run ends in semis
Manu wins javelin gold at Taiwan Open
Govt dismisses CRPF DIG on sexual misconduct charges
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare

Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane

