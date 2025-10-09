HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb threat at actor Vijay's residence amid Karur stampede row

Bomb threat at actor Vijay's residence amid Karur stampede row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2025 12:52 IST

Actor-politician Vijay received a mail on Thursday saying that a bomb had been planted at his Neelankarai residence, and it was found to be a hoax after checking the house, police said.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the Karur stampede affected families in person. Photograph: ANI

On getting a call, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot early in the morning, and checks were carried out, but nothing was found, police officials added.

Police at the scene said they started the search around 3 am. Initially, the search was conducted outside the house. Later, when Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay woke up, police were let into the house to search, they added.

 

"We left around 7.25 am when we found nothing," said the police.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police told PTI that city personalities have been receiving bomb hoax mails from a Hotmail address.

"Last month, another actor-politician, S Ve Shekher also received a bomb threat mail. The content of these emails are similar. We are yet to trace that mail ID," said the official.

On October 6, a prominent national daily from Chennai, too, received a bomb threat mail claiming three RDX IEDs had been planted in their premises.

Like in previous cases, the BDD Squad declared it a hoax after a thorough search.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
