Emergency at Delhi airport after U'khand boy's 'just for fun' bomb threat email

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 23, 2024 17:39 IST
A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi airport falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted in the Dubai-bound flight, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the IGI airport, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The boy had sent the mail "just for fun" after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

 

The incident occurred on Monday when a complaint was registered regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18, DCP said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged, and an investigation was launched. All the guidelines, protocols and SOPs were followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers, DCP said.

"Airport was put on high alert, and an emergency was declared," she said.

However, during the investigation, the email was found to be a hoax, she said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the e-mail ID was deleted just after sending the email. The email was traced at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand," Rangnani said.

A team was sent, and the boy was apprehended for sending the hoax email, she said.

"The boy told the police team that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID. He did not share any information with his parents as he was scared. He was apprehended and handed over to his parents," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
