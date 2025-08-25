Bollywood shoot marks MiG-21's final flight

Vanity vans lined up on the tarmac and film crew with cameras waited for that perfect frame to capture MiG-21 jets roaring across the skies of Bikaner Nal Air Force Station for the shooting of upcoming Bollywood movie Love And War.

IMAGE: File image of a MiG-21 fighter jet. Photograph: ANI Photo/IAF

The moment marked the jet's last operational flight ahead of its retirement next month.

The airbase doubled up as a set for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film where the MiG-21 will play a decisive role.

Love And War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The plot details of the movie are still under wraps but there are reports that it's a love triangle set against the backdrop of war.

Once described as a 'rocket with wings', the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner on August 18 and 19, a month ahead of the formal retirement ceremony to be held in Chandigarh on September 26.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh himself flew solo sorties of the ageing supersonic jet last weekend with the event marking the beginning of the end of a six-decade association with the MiG-21.

"It's an amazing aircraft to fly, very agile and maneuverable, and it has been the workhorse of the IAF since the 1960s. But now it is time to move on to newer platforms like the Tejas and Rafale," said Air Chief Marshal Singh.

Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, IAF spokesperson, underscored the MiG-21's legendary role in past wars.

"The most notable was the attack on the Governor's residence in Dhaka on December 14, 1971, which became a turning point in that war," he said.

The formal phasing out of the Russian-origin aircraft will take place in Chandigarh on September 26, where the IAF will hold a ceremonial farewell to the jet that defined generations of fighter pilots.

For those who witnessed Nal's airstrip this weekend, however, the moment was surreal: a slice of aviation history playing out in real time with Bollywood simultaneously attempting to immortalise it on screen.

The MiG-21 may soon retire from service, but its dual presence in the IAF's proud history and in the celluloid retelling of India's 1971 victory ensures that its roar will echo far beyond the skies.