Rediff.com  » News » Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months

Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2024 01:30 IST
After nearly four months of extensive search, the body of the mother of an Indian soldier, alleged to have been abducted by cadres owing allegiance to Arambhai Tenngol in November last year, has been traced and is at present in the mortuary of an Imphal hospital, officials said here on Friday.

IMAGE: File image of Army and Assam Rifles personnel rescue civilians from violence-hit areas, in Manipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

The officials said the remains of Rifleman H Hoakip's mother, identified as Nengkim (60), are in the Imphal hospital and army was making all out efforts to shift it to Leimakhing Military Hospital from where it would be shifted to Churachandpur for last rites.

 

Hoakip, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir sector, is at present on leave with his father, who escaped the brutal assault that took place on November 7 at Kangchup Chingkhong village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The family was going to Leimakhong.

On that day, the Manipur police had tweeted that a vehicle carrying five individuals belonging to the Kuki community (2 women and 3 men) en route from Churachandpur to Leimakhong was confronted by an enraged mob at Kangchup Chingkhong.

The mob forcibly took away four of them, while one escaped.

His father, identified as Manglun Haokip, was located by the army in a bad condition and he was airlifted to Base Hospital Guwahati after initial treatment at Leimakhing Military Hospital.

Rifleman H Hoakip has since been coordinating the transfer of his mother's mortal remains from Imphal to LMS, with plans to eventually transport the entire family, including himself, to their native place in Churachandpur via an Army helicopter, the officials said.

The father, during his conversation with the security forces, had identified the kidnappers as members of Arambhai Tenngol, a Meitei activist group, which has of late been involved in various anti-social activities.

The fate of the soldier's aunt Neilam (55), brother-in-law Jamkhotang (40) and cousin Thangjam Haokip (25) still remain unknown.

The state has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, 2023 with 219 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 percent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 percent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
