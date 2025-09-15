BMW mows down senior finance ministry official in Delhi

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after a senior finance ministry official died when his motorcycle was hit by a luxury sports utility vehicle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station a day earlier, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: The BMW car, which collided with a couple riding motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries in Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on Sunday afternoon, while his wife sustained serious injuries.

The couple was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The BMW, which was being driven by a woman with her husband by her side, who were also injured in the incident.

According to police, the couple, residents of Gurugram, are in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other products.

Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman and her husband who were in the BMW. The front portion of the car was mangled due to the impact of the collision, according to the eyewitnesses.

Later, police were informed by the hospital where Singh and his wife were taken that he succumbed to injuries, while his wife, 50, was undergoing treatment.

Police said the BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded.

According to a Delhi Police official, the case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Police said the BMW and the motorcycle have been seized. The accident spot was examined by the crime team and forensic experts.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted for some time but was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road.

Singh's son said his parents were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and stopped at Karnataka Bhawan for eating.

"They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken (to a hospital) nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur," he told PTI Videos.

He also alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in admitting his parents.

He claimed that his mother was made to sit in the lobby at the hospital despite her serious condition, while the husband of the BMW driver, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted.

"Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain," he added.

The family later shifted her to Venkateshwara Hospital for better treatment. "My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated and so are we," he said.

Central Secretariat Services Forum President Udit Arya condoled Singh's death in a post on X.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjyot Singh sir who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time," he said.