Ghaziabad car owner fined for not wearing helmet

A car owner in Ghaziabad was issued a challan for "not wearing a helmet" in an apparent mix-up, with the police Thursday acknowledging a "human error" and saying they will probe the matter.

The challan, issued on Monday, mentioned a two-wheeler offence but displayed the photograph of a car bearing a local registration number. The location shown was near the Ajnara Society crossing in Rajnagar Extension, officials said.

The challan mentioning two-wheeler violation but carrying the photograph of a car went viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Additional DCP (Traffic) Sachidanand said, "It is just a human error. We are probing the matter to find out how it happened."

A traffic sub-inspector had clicked the photograph of the car parked in a no-parking zone, but it was inadvertently affixed to a challan meant for a two-wheeler violation, officials added.