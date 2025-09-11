HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Ghaziabad car owner fined for not wearing helmet

Ghaziabad car owner fined for not wearing helmet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read
September 11, 2025 17:51 IST

A car owner in Ghaziabad was issued a challan for "not wearing a helmet" in an apparent mix-up, with the police Thursday acknowledging a "human error" and saying they will probe the matter.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

The challan, issued on Monday, mentioned a two-wheeler offence but displayed the photograph of a car bearing a local registration number. The location shown was near the Ajnara Society crossing in Rajnagar Extension, officials said.

The challan mentioning two-wheeler violation but carrying the photograph of a car went viral on social media.

 

Reacting to the incident, Additional DCP (Traffic) Sachidanand said, "It is just a human error. We are probing the matter to find out how it happened."

A traffic sub-inspector had clicked the photograph of the car parked in a no-parking zone, but it was inadvertently affixed to a challan meant for a two-wheeler violation, officials added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
