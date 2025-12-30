HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj meet to resolve seat-sharing issues

BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj meet to resolve seat-sharing issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 19:27 IST

x

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met ally Shiv Sena-UBT president and cousin Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday evening as the deadline for filing of nominations for the next month's civic polls ended.

IMAGE: File image of Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: Courtesy @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Raj met Uddhav at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

The meeting between the two leaders is being viewed as a move to resolve the last minute nitty-gritty in seat-sharing.

 

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place the next day. Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nomination papers.

MNS and Shiv Sena-UBT are contesting the civic polls in alliance in Mumbai and several other cities. In Mumbai, the two parties have aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

While there is still no clarity on the number of seats the two parties are contesting in the BMC, sources said the Sena-UBT will fight over 150 seats and 11 seats have been allotted to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, while the rest will go to the MNS.

The Sena-UBT and MNS announced a pre-poll alliance for the Mumbai civic polls last week.

The election to the BMC can be viewed as a high-stakes battle for Uddhav Thackeray, as he attempts to reclaim control of the country's richest civic body, which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena from 1997 to 2022.

Ruling allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the BMC polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NCP-SP reaches out to Uddhav Sena for Mumbai civic poll tie-up
NCP-SP reaches out to Uddhav Sena for Mumbai civic poll tie-up
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
'Mumbai's mayor will be...': Raj, Uddhav unite for civic polls
Uddhav Sena, MNS to announce tie-up for BMC polls on Wednesday
Uddhav Sena, MNS to announce tie-up for BMC polls on Wednesday
BMC polls: Deadlock persists between Sena-UBT, MNS
BMC polls: Deadlock persists between Sena-UBT, MNS
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Bollywood couple Riteish-Genelia snapped at 'Ikkis' screening1:30

Bollywood couple Riteish-Genelia snapped at 'Ikkis'...

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New Year is approaching1:47

Jaipur witnesses a huge influx of tourists as the New...

Tabu Slays in Boss Lady Glam at Ikkis Screening!1:04

Tabu Slays in Boss Lady Glam at Ikkis Screening!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO