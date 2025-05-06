HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BMC polls on as SC asks Maha to notify local elections in 4 weeks

BMC polls on as SC asks Maha to notify local elections in 4 weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 06, 2025 14:09 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra state election commission to notify local body elections in the state within four weeks.

IMAGE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Photograph: Reuters

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the contentious issue of OBC reservation in local body polls of Maharashtra will be as it existed prior to the 2022 Banthia Commission report.

The top court accepted the commission report which recommended census to fix exact data on OBCs and reserve 27 per seats for the category in local body polls in Maharashtra.

 

The bench on Tuesday fixed a timeline for concluding the local body polls and asked the state panel to conclude it in four months and granted liberty to the state election commission (SEC) to seek more time in appropriate cases.

The bench said the outcome of Maharashtra local body elections would be subject to decisions in pending petitions before apex court.

On August 22, 2022, the top court directed the SEC and the Maharashtra government to maintain the status quo with regard to the poll process to the local bodies in the state.

The top court passed the order on a plea of the Maharashtra government seeking a recall of the apex court order by which it directed the SEC not to re-notify the poll process to 367 local bodies, where it has already begun, in order to provide reservation to OBCs.

The state government came out with an ordinance providing 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body polls.

The government then moved the top court seeking a recall or modification of its order.

The top court on July 28, 2022 warned the state poll panel of contempt action if it re-notified the election process to such local bodies.

The apex court quashed the SEC notification to provide 27 per cent quotas for OBCs in local bodies in 2021 and in December the same year, it ruled reservation for OBCs in local bodies was not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in the top court's 2010 order.

The top court ruled the OBC seats would be re-notified as general category seats until then.

The triple test required the state government to set up a dedicated commission to gather data on the backwardness of OBCs in every local body, to specify the proportion of reservation in each local body in light of the commission's recommendations, and ensure such reservation did not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for SC/ST/OBC together.

Ninety two municipal councils and four nagar panchayats figured in the list of 367 local bodies where the election process had already been set in motion at the time when statu quo was passed.

There cannot be reservation for these 367 local bodies, the court said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls
Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
BMC polls will be real test for Uddhav-Shinde-BJP
With BMC Polls In Sight, Modi's Gifts To Mumbai....
With BMC Polls In Sight, Modi's Gifts To Mumbai....
BMC polls: Shah asks BJP to 'show Uddhav his place'
BMC polls: Shah asks BJP to 'show Uddhav his place'
Exodus Rocks Uddhav's Sena
Exodus Rocks Uddhav's Sena

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 2

10 Places To Go With Your Kids In Mumbai In The Hols

webstory image 3

Stuffed Karela: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas STUN at Met Gala2:26

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas STUN at Met Gala

Amit Shah chairs crucial meeting with Delhi CM to review law and order situation0:39

Amit Shah chairs crucial meeting with Delhi CM to review...

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD