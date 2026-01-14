HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maharashtra civic polls: Personal campaign allowed after deadline

Maharashtra civic polls: Personal campaign allowed after deadline

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 11:11 IST

x

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has prohibited civic poll candidates from using microphones and moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, citing its decision to allow only limited personal outreach after the end of the public campaign.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis campaigns

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a bike during the 'Bhavya Road Show' for Nagpur Municipal Corporation election, Nagpur, January 13, 2026. Photograph: @Devendra_Office/ANI Photo

Opposition parties have criticised the decision, alleging that it weakens restrictions imposed by the election authority itself and allows candidates to continue campaigning in person despite the formal end of public canvassing.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state will be held on Thursday.

 

The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC has said that candidates can still visit voters' homes and campaign, provided the number of persons does not exceed five and there is no use of mikes.

No groups, no microphones

Candidates are permitted to meet voters personally and undertake door-to-door visits beyond a 100-metre radius of polling stations even after the close of public campaigning, but without supporters and without the use of loudspeakers or electronic media, as per the SEC's order.

The poll body has cited an order dated February 14, 2012, to clarify that such personal contact does not amount to public canvassing and is subject to strict conditions.

As per the directive, campaigning through electronic media, including SMS, is prohibited after the public campaign period ends.

The order has been circulated to all municipal commissioners and district collectors for implementation.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha civic polls: Mumbai set for high-stakes battle as campaigning ends
Maha civic polls: Mumbai set for high-stakes battle as campaigning ends
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
Congress suspends 12 councillors for tieup with BJP in Maharashtra
Congress suspends 12 councillors for tieup with BJP in Maharashtra
Maha civic polls: Jan 15 declared as public holiday
Maha civic polls: Jan 15 declared as public holiday
EC bars Maha govt from releasing early payment under 'Ladki Bahin'
EC bars Maha govt from releasing early payment under 'Ladki Bahin'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Devotion Beyond Cinema: Madurai Fan Worships Rajinikanth This Pongal3:15

Devotion Beyond Cinema: Madurai Fan Worships Rajinikanth...

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival Closing Ceremony1:38

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival...

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet1:14

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO